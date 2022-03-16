By Chris Onuoha

It was a festival of songs, smiles and colours as top financial institution, Growth and Development Limited (GDL), celebrated its annual thanksgiving.

The event was held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and was graced by customers of the popular finance firm, staff, and other important dignitaries like Engineer Hyacinth Enuha, founder, Cakasa Nigeria Co. Ltd, founder, Intercontinental Bank, Karim G. Boulous, Boulos Enterprises, Otunba Solomon Oladunni, former vice chairman, Mobil Producing, Rev. Mrs. Dele George, director GDL and founder/chief executive, Little Saints Orphanage; Olaolu Olabimtan Commissioner for Budget & Planning Ogun State; Funmi Agusto, managing partner, IBFC Alliance, Chief Ulasi, Mrs Janet Obasanjo and Alero A. Otobo-Ayida.

The program’s theme, Impact meets Gratitude, speaks to GDL’s focus on impacting and liberating Nigerians, especially the middle-class.

Top gospel ministers like Sola Allyson and Abbey Magnify were there to serenade the attendees in music and praises. The gathering was thrown into a frenzy of singing and dancing while ace comedian SACO engulfed the atmosphere with jokes.

During the event, a few clients testified of the importance of the firm and what it has done for their respective businesses. One of them included the famous tech retail brand, Obiwezy, MD, Toluwatimofe Resources Ventures, Dasola Aremu and Mrs. Taiwo Adegunle, MD, Team PTF, both major FMCG distributors.

GDL is a non-bank financial institution that seeks to improve the lot of Nigerians with people-focused financial solutions in different sectors including real estate and education. The company prides itself as the bridge to financial freedom for the average Nigerian.