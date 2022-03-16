.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Owerri Correctional Centre has launched an investigation to unravel those behind the attack which allegedly led to the death of about two officers in Umulolo in the Okigwe local government area of Imo state, early hours of Wednesday.

The Owerri Correctional centre, Public Relations Officer, PRO, Goodluck Uboegbulem, said this when he was contacted on the incident.

According to him, said shortly, “We have gone on the spot assessment it is only when we are through I can speak to you.”

Also, when Imo state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, was called he said: “The incident involved the prison officers.”

But an eyewitness said: “The attackers used explosives to attack the officers. The officers were carrying two vehicles and one of the Hilux vehicles was completely damaged by the explosives. Some of the officers who managed to escape were wounded but about 2 were said to have died at the spot.

“The incident happened at Umulolo in Okigwe local government area. However, some of the wounded officers were taken to the hospital (not disclosed).

“With the way, the incident happened those gunmen were in the know of the coming of the security officers before they launched their attacks”

Vanguard News Nigeria