By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has vowed to punish any civil servant who stays at home on Mondays of every week.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, made this known to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday, while reacting to the report that there was a sit-at-home order in the state.

He said that the government has not issued any sit-at-home order in the state, adding that the government has made adequate security for workers to go to work and carry out their responsibilities.

Also Read:

.Workers’ Day: Gov Uzodimma commends Imo workers for patience, cooperation

According to the Commissioner, “The government of Imo State has warned civil servants to ignore any call not to go to work on Monday or be ready to be punished for staying away from the office. Adequate arrangements for security is put in place to ensure they are in the office to do their work.

“This is to inform all indigenes and residents of Imo state that Government has not authorised any public holiday or sit at home across the state, either today, Monday, March 21, 2022, or any other working day.”

“Consequently, everyone is advised to go about his or her normal duties. Civil servants are particularly advised to ensure that they are in their offices discharging their responsibilities. Those who abstain from duty without authorisation will be sanctioned accordingly. Government hereby assures all indigenes and residents of adequate security as they go about their lawful activities,” the government said.

Vanguard News Nigeria