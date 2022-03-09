By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State House of Assembly yesterday moved a motion urging the tertiary institutions operating in the state, to quicken the process of issuance of statements of results and school certificates to graduates from their schools.

The motion was moved by the member representing the Njaba state constituency, Uju Onwudiwe, and seconded by the member representing Oru West state constituency, Dominic Ezerioha.

According to Onwudiwe, due to this delay in releasing school certificates that graduates were finding it difficult to further their education or facilitate their employment opportunities after graduation.

The lawmaker said: “These students may need to further their education in other institutions, but faces difficulties in getting transcripts. Perhaps, they have done clearance, school fees, etc, yet, the Administration in schools allegedly make it difficult for them to have their Statement of results and certificates.

“Employment becomes even more difficult, for the fact that anybody without Statement of Result and or certificate is not a graduate.”

She also alleged that “Extortion is so high because school Administrators reportedly demand money before they do what they are employed to do, to facilitate releases. We should encourage our children to get their transcripts and certificates without paying extra fees.”

