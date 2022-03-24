By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Council of Imams and Ulama Kaduna state has condemned the violent attack and killings of innocent lives in Southern Kaduna.

Shaikh Ibrahim Nakaka and Dr Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu,

Chairman and secretary of the Council respectively;in a statement, explained that the Council cautioned the people of Southern Kaduna to avoid taking laws into their hands as doing so will continue to worsen the security challenges been faced in the area.

‘The people of Southern Kaduna must also learn to engaging the law enforcement agents to enable them carried out their constitutional responsibilities, as road blockage and killings of innocent lives whenever they were attacked will never solve the problems. “

‘The Council is concerned that the people of Southern Kaduna failed to understand that banditry is not only affecting the Southern Kaduna alone, as homogenous society like Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Giwa local government were not speared by these naughty bandits.”

” They are also experiencing similar if not worse situation than the one been faced in southern Kaduna state, but never resorted to attacking innocent people or attributed such attacks and killings to ethnic or religious cleansing but rather strive to solving the issues together as one community. “

“The Council therefore advise the Southern Kaduna residence to team up as a group, devoid of their religious and ethnic differences to see to the end of these menace.”

“The Council wish to reiterate to the people of Southern Kaduna to understand that the more violence is continues been experiencing in the area, the more the area continue to under develop with deepening abject poverty as no investor will be ready to waste his resources.”

“The Council appreciates the proactiveness of the security agencies deployed in Southern Kaduna and appeal to the government to continue to support them to effectively discharge their constitutional duties.”