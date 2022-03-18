…Says reports on my defection fake, mischievous

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has described as mischievous and fake, stories in a section of the media which stated that he has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Senator Araraume’s denial was contained in a rebuttal issued by his Political Out-fit, Destiny Organization and signed by Barr. Uche Anyanwu.

Araraume maintained that he was still a committed, bonafide and responsible member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He berated the writers of the story for their failure to ascertain the true identity of the person alleged to have joined PDP.

He stated that he was Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume in APC and not any other Araraume purported to have joined the PDP.

Araraume described himself as a democrat who would never bridge the constitutional right of any adult to join any political association of his choice.

He advised members of the public to disregard the story alleging that he had joined PDP since it did not represent the facts on ground.