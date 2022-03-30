Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he was fully prepared for the assignment of being the President of Nigeria because he has the capacity to address lingering issues of insecurity and poor national economy.

Wike maintained Nigerians can no longer resign to fate, suffer the pains of harsh economy and wanton killings under the watch of the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government.Wike, according to his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, made those remarks when a group, Northern Progressives Elements and Friends of Wike, in Abuja, presented the purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to him to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He stated that it was time to save the country from the intractable lies of the APC-led Federal Government that was completely bereft of governance.Wike emphasised that both Nigerians and the PDP do not need persons that will chicken out when intimidated by the APC in the build up to the 2023 general election.

He said: “They have tried it with me. They know that they can never succeed. They did it in Rivers State, we said no, it will never work. And it didn’t work. If you give us the ticket, go home and sleep.”

Wike pointed to how the APC has failed woefully on a continuous basis in addressing economy concerns of Nigerians. According to him, FG boasts of how much it is spending to boost agriculture without visible impact and availability of food.

He said: “Where is the food? Because if you have invested in agriculture, we should be seeing the result. Instead of people to eat, people are dying everyday. Who are they deceiving?

“We took oath of office to protect life and property. If we cannot protect life and property, there is no governance. You’re talking about food, agriculture.“How can you talk about agriculture when people cannot go to farm? How can you talk of improving the economy when investors have lost confidence in the country?”

He said God has given him the wisdom, good health and it was time to utilise them to wrest power from the APC and tackle the numerous challenges facing the country.

Wike thanked the Northern Progressives Elements and Friends of Wike for presenting him with the forms and calling on him to contribute his quota to salvaging the country.Senator Sulieman Nazif, who presented the forms to Wike on behalf of the Northern Progressives Elements, explained that they decided to pool their resources together to purchase the forms because of their belief in the governor’s love for the country.

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, thanked all who contributed their resources to purchase the forms for the Rivers State governor.

On his part, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, commended the group and friends of Wike for their kind gesture and declared that “Nigeria is at the verge of returning to new Nigeria.”

