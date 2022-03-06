... Seeks Audience to Settle Political Rift

Dr. John Kente, younger brother of a governorship hopeful under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Taraba state, David Kente, has said he is not against the governorship ambition of his elder brother.

He disclosed this in an open letter written to clarify why he represented Senator Representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha at the last convocation of Federal University Wukari.

He said his presence at the event as representative of Bwacha is now being seen as a ploy to thwart the governorship ambition of his elder brother.

In his defence, Kente said his presence at the occasion shouldn’t be given a political colouration because of the political difference he has with DSK.

“it was indeed a great honour and a rare privilege for me to be requested by my Distinguished Senator who also doubles as an elder in my Church to represent him at such an epic ceremony especially that the ceremony has no any political inclination,” he said.

He also said he had parted ways politically with DSK for 7 years, but he’s now requesting for an audience with him to enable them settle the political rift which he said had lingered for long.

According to him, “I am hereby extending my hands of fellowship just as I did on my birthday on the 11th of January this year for us to meet to resolve the disagreement between us urgently based on our father’s directive especially that the crisis has lingered for almost 7 years.”