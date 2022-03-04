Social media, particularly Instagram is no place for the faint-hearted or people with low threshold for absorbing sensually explicit content. There’s hardly a page to turn without having some endowed lady rubbing their Mother Nature’s gifts on your face. It has become a sort of haven for busty ladies in particular, who often roll out their tanks to blast the minds of their admirers.

And one lady named Lerin, born Joy Adeyanju Oluwafeyifunmike who goes by the name @theonlysweetyville on Instagram has confessed to Potpourri that she started it all.

“I’m the first Nigerian busty lady who confidenty showcased her boobs on social media. Though there was a popular busty actress way back from the 80’s but during her time she wasn’t known on social media, not until I started inspiring and showing how confident I am in my body without thinking about what people would say. I believe my confidence has opened doors for so many busty ladies from my country to also start showcasing their curves without feeling ashamed,” she asserted in a chat with Potpourri

Joy Adeyanju Oluwafeyifunmike known as Lerin is based in the United Arab Emirates and she claims to be Nigeria’s bustiest fashion model. She is the Founder and CEO of Sweetyville Fragrance, Sweetyville Beauty and Sweetyville Home Interior. She is also a brand influencer who is a brand ambassador to Jacques Xclusive Lingerie.