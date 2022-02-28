The Ovation magazine publisher, Chief Dele Momodu, says his decision to come out to contest for the presidency is to change the narrative and work towards achieving growth, progress and the nation’s development.



Momodu stated this on Monday, during a consultation visit to the residence of Olubadan designate, Oba Lekan Balogun, at Alarere area in Ibadan.



The publisher, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he made similar attempts 11 years ago under the umbrella of National Conscience Party (NCP), but

“this time around, I will contest under PDP to actualise my dream.”

According to him, Nigerians have over the years complained about the myriad of problems confronting the country.



“But solution to those problems can not come through the same set of people that have remained in the corridors of power,” he said.



The politician described the Olubadan designate as a Nigerian deep and versed in knowledge of either politics or administration.

He presented three volumes of book, titled ‘The untold story of Dele Momodu’s Presidential Campaign’, which, according to him, encapsulate his policies, to the Olubadan designate.



Chief Hamidu Ajibade, who responded on behalf of Oba Balogun, noted that Momodu had used his profession through publication of Ovation Magazine to positively project and advance the cause of Nigeria and Nigerians.



He prayed that his efforts of the past years would go a very long way to assist his aspiration.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria