Fast-rising rapper, singer, songwriter and afro-fusion star, Osamede Omorodion, popularly known as Osa, is a new name on the African music scene ready to thrill fans with his unique style of music.

He said, “I fell in love with music from my childhood days, and coupled with the environment that I found myself in, it was just easy to flow. I’m a big fan of expressing emotions when it comes to music, because it fully conveys the message to be passed.”

The US based Rapper, singer and record producer, is already keeping to his words by making waves in the States with his 2021 single “Naija Boy” produced by Calliemajik, which was released to the delight of many music lovers.

Osa who was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria, has always been an independent artist working alongside his childhood friends, Brusky, Diamo, Hawi young, Sofaya and Yazny; spending his early teenage years learning the act of creating music. He grew up in Ikpoba Hill with his family and later relocated to the United States.

The young talented record producer who was born into a musically inclined and entertainment enthusiastic family hinted that his style of music is purely African, owing it to the fact that he was born and bred in Africa and can’t forget his roots.

Osa first found success with the release of his EP, “Black Bird” which has amassed over five hundred thousand streams and counting on Spotify.

He later released a music video for his song “Naija Boy” which quickly attained over 100 thousand views on YouTube within the first three weeks and is also currently streaming across all major television channels and radio stations across Nigeria and the United States.

‘Naija Boy’ is Osa’s lead single, laced with pop, EDM, and groovy Afrobeat, Dancehall and a little bit of the trending African vibe, a new different sound for the world to accept and for the young and old to relate to on an unlimited scale.

Growing up, he found himself experimenting with and being immersed in various styles of music. While in school he would coordinate the music section and play Instruments to all the pupils at the assembly ground.

Osa has featured on some major stage performances including internationally recognized events.