By Gabriel Olwale

Former President of Students Representative Council of Lagos State University and member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Barr. Dare Dada has expressed readiness to change the face of governance in Lagos State through legislative.

Speaking during the flag-off of his campaign and inauguration of zonal, ward and LGA coordinators, Dada who want to represent Alimosho Constituency 01 at the Lagos State House of Assembly pledged to attract development to Alimisho beyond what has been done in the past.

He promised to focus more on women and youth empowerment, “when you empower women, you empower nation while investment in youths will definitely translate to nation building. Our investment will go beyond giving them money and tools, we will follow through the process to ensure that they recorded success.

He appreciated those that have represented the constituency in the past but insisted that much need to be done, “How are we going to explain it that Alimisho with millions of people have only 49 government schools and one general hospital.

Dada pledged to use his office and influence to attract more development to Alimosho and facilitate the setup of primary healthcare centers in all the wards in Alimosho.

He appealed to Alimisho residents to continue to support APC at all level, “This is the era of youth and am admonishing them to get their PVC ready because no PVC on social media. if you really desire change, register and get our PVC and on the election day come out and vote for candidate of our choice.

The Party Secretary of All Progressives Congress in Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Hon. Tajudeen Alimi Shitu said that Dare Dada is a dedicated and committed party member, “during his first attempt, he didn’t get the party ticket but that didn’t discourage him from contributing his own part to the development of the party. He shares our vision that politics is not a do or die affair.”

Corroborating his views, The Chairman of All Ward Chairman in Agbado Oke Odo LCDA, Hon. Adesoji Oludumila said that he has adopted Dare Dada as his own child because of his outstanding performance in all the party responsibilities that he has been saddled with.

“People don’t even know that am not his biological father because I always stand for him in every situation because he is a promising child that cooperate with everybody. We have seen so many people that have promised and failed, but I am beating my chest that Dare Dada will deliver.”