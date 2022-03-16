By Jimitota Onoyume

Hundreds of Ijaw youths from Bomadi, Bururu, Patani , Ekeremo local government areas, in Delta and Bayelsa states in collaboration with youths of Ndokwa East have embarked on a massive protest against Seepco Sterling Exploration and Energy production company limited in Asemoku community, Ndokwa east local government area over alleged neglect of their communities by the firm .

The protesting youths under the aegis of Ndokwa East, Ijaw nation movement, vowed to continue their protest until their demands were met.

Chairman of the body, Comrade Ebolo Samuel, said the company allegedly ignored several letters addressed to them on matters of the protest

Ebolo who is also the Chairman ,Clan Chairmen Ijaw Youtu Council, IYC Western zone said the company should clean their waterways allegedly polluted by barges belonging to them (firm) plying the routes.

The protesting youths also demanded shore protection on their rivers to save their communities , calling for a joint investigation visit to the communities to ascertain the problems.

They further asked that the firm should live up its corporate social responsibility, CSR, to the affected areas, stressing also that it should pay tenement rate to the various local government area.

“We therefore demand as law abiding citizens of Nigeria that the management of SEEPCO do the needful and implement our demands stated above effective immediately.”.

No staff of the company could be reached for comment