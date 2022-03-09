.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba with other members of the Force Management Team, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, paid a condolence visit to the widow and family of the late DIG Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike, at their Abuja residence.

While commiserating with the family, the IGP urged them to be strong and focus on upholding the legacies of their husband and father.

The IGP equally restated that the late DIG was a man of much knowledge, resourcefulness and commitment to diligence in his lifetime.

The IGP noted that the Nigeria Police Force is generally pained to have lost a dedicated senior officer who had put in 34 years, 7 months of meritorious service to his fatherland.

The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, assured that deliberations are in top gear in conjunction with the family to arrange a befitting burial rite for the departed Deputy Inspector-General of Police, whose impactful experience will be greatly missed in the Police and Nigeria at large.

“Adieu Joseph Egbunike, LLB, BL, PhD, ACTI, mnin, FCNA” he wrote in a condolence book.