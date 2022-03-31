.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the posting of DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department.

DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State, and a Master’s Degree in Sociology with a specialty in Criminology from the University of Lagos.

He has attended several specialized and strategic courses within and outside Nigeria including the Forensic Science and Application of Forensic and DNA Skills Course at the University of Benin.

He was equally a member of Senior Executive Course 41, 2019, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He has equally served in various operational, investigative and administrative capacities within the Force, some of which include Commanding Officer, 16 Police Mobile Force, Abeokuta; Deputy Commissioner of Police, General Investigations, FCID; Commissioner of Police in both Edo and Osun State Commands.

.

He served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Federal Operations, and the Zone 2 Command, Lagos.

Until his recent posting, he was the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The posting is with immediate effect.

Kokumo is taking over from DIG Joseph Egbunike who died from complications after an operation at the National Hospital, Abuja.