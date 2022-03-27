.

…assures Nigerians of prompt response to reported criminal cases

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali has commended the Intelligence Response Team and the Nigerian Judiciary for investigation, arrest and prosecution of criminal gangs specialised in robbing victims at gunpoint.

The criminal gang were arrested and prosecuted after they held a 10-year-old boy at gunpoint to invade and rob his family of valuables.

The IGP, Usman Baba made this known in a statement signed by CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, acting Force public relations officer, Force headquarters, where he also assured Nigerians of prompt response to reported criminal cases.

“The Inspector-General, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has lauded the achievements of investigation units and tactical squads of the Nigeria Police Force for various convictions that have been recorded in cases investigated and charged to Courts of competent jurisdiction across the country.

“Prominent amongst the cases is the investigation, prosecution, and conclusion of a case of criminal conspiracy and armed robbery by the Intelligence Response Team of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB-IRT), Abuja held at the Zuba High Court currently sitting at the Gwagwalada High Court Division, Abuja on 6th January 2022.

“The particular case in point began on the night of 23rd August 2016, when the four suspects – Tochukwu Uwalaka, Gideon Igbabo, Miracle Amaechi, and Jamil Abdulsalam – lured the 10-year-old daughter of their victim at gunpoint to get access into his house at Kuje District in Abuja.

ALSO READ

Police kill four notorious bandits in Benue

“The suspects thereafter attacked the victim and his family with dangerous weapons and carted away valuables which included a 2006 Xterra Jeep, a 2008 Toyota Camry, 2 HP laptops, phones, a digital camera, cash sum of N200,000, jewellery and other valuables.

“The matter was transferred to the FIB-IRT where operatives swiftly apprehended one of the suspects who led them to his three accomplices.

“The Hon Justice Ebong, after hearing evidence from the prosecution, the defendants and the respective witnesses, affirmed the guilt of the defendants and sentenced the four suspects to death by hanging for the offences of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, house trespass, and assault in contravention of the provisions of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, 2004, and the Penal Code Law.

“The Inspector-General of Police commended the judiciary and the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT), under the staunch leadership of DCP Olatunji Disu, and the doggedness of the operatives in ensuring justice in the matter and for following through on operational successes with prosecutorial prowess which has led to the conviction of these suspects.

“He equally reaffirmed the commitment of the Force Leadership to ensuring that all matters reported to the police are properly followed up until conviction is secured at courts of competent jurisdictions.”

Vanguard News Nigeria