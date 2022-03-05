



Ifeoma Adibe-Chukwuka is the Founder and CEO of The Omaness Skinfood Company, an indigenous skinfood production company which began its operation in 2018.

Ifeoma broke the mould to become West Africa’s first homegrown skinfood products company “with an all-women direct distribution and merchant force”, as she likes to say.

Ifeoma began her journey into social entrepreneurship at 19, when she founded her first non-profit organization (AYECI Africa), focused on providing educational intervention and access to work opportunities for young people and women in low-income communities.

Since it’s founding, Ifeoma said, AYECI Africa has raised over N250 million in funding and hundreds of corporate and volunteer support, “which has directly impacted the lives of over 30,000 people in low-income communities across Nigeria.”

So it was quintessential Ifeoma that, in 2018, founded The Omaness Skinfood Company, an African-centered company with a social mission — To Create Nourishing Skinfood Products that Enhances the Beauty of the African Skin and Enriches the Lives Women.

“Omaness Skinfood began as a means to create an empowering economic opportunity for women by leveraging on the available homegrown ingredients and local expertise rooted in the African tradition.

“Today Omaness Skinfood produces over 40 skinfood products made to meet the unique beauty and wellness needs of the African skin and is financially empowering dozens of women to earn and build their own businesses in her growing skinfood merchant network,” she explains with palpable passion.

In 2019, Omaness launched the Business of Skinfood Programme, a unique distribution model that allows Omaness retail its products directly to consumers everyday through an all-women merchant force.

The Business of Skinfood programme is a deliberate approach to unlock a generation of new sustainable income source for women and exemplifies the ideal of creating African-based solutions to African problems.

Ifeoma’s work as an entrepreneur has always been motivated by the same guiding principle — to create opportunities that empowers people, communities and shifting the discourse on African development from one of poverty alleviation to one about prosperity creation driven by maximizing local talents and resources.

“And over the years I found new ways to fulfil that mandate,” she adds.

There’s a fairly long list of achievements to prove she’s fulfilling that mandate.

Ifeoma was featured as the only African female entrepreneur alongside 14 other influential female leaders, which included Hilary Clinton, Sheryl Sandberg and Indra Nooyii, in the Cherie Blair Foundation 2020 Global Campaign for Women Entrepreneurs.

A recipient of the MasterCard Center for Inclusive Growth enterprise seed funding, in 2016 Ifeoma was listed in Ynaijas Powerlist as one of the 10 most influential social advocate in Nigeria.

She was featured as one of the female entrepreneurs to watch in Africa by Leading Ladies Africa and also a recipient of the Lagos State Government Award for advancing youth development. “And there’s a lot more to do out there,” she quips.

Vanguard News