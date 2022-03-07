Ifenalaife Foundation, a non governmental organisation sponsored the just concluded Chukwuebuka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Student Union Government Men Challenge Cup organized by Comrade Jake Chimezie the Director of Sports Uli Campus.

The SUG MEN CUP which kicked off on the 10th of February 2022 came to an end on the 27th of February 2022 at the University School Field.

Speaking to the news media on the event of the official handover of the trophy and cash prize to the Winner and Runner up Teams, the Founder Ifenalaife Foundation, Dr Amb Henry Iyke Mmerigwo (Onwa Alaife) ably represented by the Manager of the Foundation, Hon Frank Igbojindu (CEO Akpoazaa Group) said the football Competition was sponsored to promote the unity of the students. He noted with utmost sincerity and passion of engagement and his interest to continue empowering the youths both in sports development and education.

Quoting the Founder Ifenalaife Foundation in his word “my passion to grow the new generation of youth is undisputable”.

Dr Amb Henry Iyke Mmerigwo (Onwa Alaife) who is an indigene of Alaife Uli Anambra State has continually placed Youth Empowerment, Community Development and Education Support at the utmost priority.

The Head of Department of the winning team, Electrical Engineering Dr Akaneme on behalf of the Dean opined that it is good what happened here today in the university Community, a first of its kind. This is what we have been longing for. I congratulate the organizer of the Competition, Comrade Chimezie Jake and in a special way I appreciate the Proud Sponsor, Onwa Alaife Chairman Ifenalaife Foundation, the foundation manager and their team for this unique and kind gesture to the university Community. He prays that God rewards the founder and pleaded that the sponsor who is the indigene of Uli community makes it an annual event. Maka na nkea Bu Aku Luo Uno.

The ceremony ended with the handover of trophy and cash prizes to the champion, Electrical Engineering team and runner up, Computer Science team.

Votes of thanks were given by the SUG President Emeritus, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Comrade Gideon and the Current SUG Governor of the university, Comrade Williams Nwenyi.