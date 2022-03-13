By Moses Nosike

Babatunde George, Ojo Olubiyo popularly now as Sri George is the CEO/Founder, SRI Global Ventures Nigeria, Ltd; businessman, transformational speaker, inspirational writer. George is one of the few Nigerians who believes in changing old narrative for better results and achievements. He is passionate leading Nigerian youths to the next level of fulfillment just to actualise their destiny. George always thinks what he can do for his fellow human being to be happy.

In this interview, he didn’t hide his ambition to join politics and help move this country move forward, even as he celebrates his birthday on March 13, 2022, he has lined up several empowerment activities for the young people, especially the students. Excepts:

What is different about this year from what you have been doing other years?

This year I will, be participating in politics full time. That brings the topic, youths and politics. The reason now is because like never before, I have been in the business world for a while, I have also been working and because of the background and the kind of structure of our society, the kind of structure we have built in our society, a lot of people don’t want to engage in politics. They see politics as a do or die thing, they don’t see the essence and importance of participating in politics. So on that note, I decided that I was going to know what I am going into. Over the years, I have realised that this plays a major role in our lives that we can do all the best we can and until we engage in politics we are not going to get anywhere we want to get to.

A philosopher said, the danger of not participating in politics or if we are not going to be involved in politics, we are going to be ruled and governed by people who are of inferior values. People you are superior to, the difference with other years and now is that I now know politics is important like other years.

Are you starting a movement on social media because of the forth coming elections?

My team and I always work together and have always been on this process. I don’t have to wait for election to come to mobilise but have always been somebody that is passionate about people’s personal growth because it is only individual emancipation that can lead to Nigeria’s emancipation. We all know right now that things are not well and it is not well for us as individuals and collectively and we need something to happen. It doesn’t have to happen whenever election is coming, it has to happen and be a process and that is why we have been doing our school programmes, radio programmes, social media programmes geared to gradually prepare peoples consciousness to be able to evolve positively. The kind of things I do is different from other people’s kind of jobs because ours require individual efforts, its personal development which doesn’t work with seasons, it is something that is part of your day to day life.

I see social media as a powerful tool that can be used to achieve so many things especially now that we are living in a digital world. Nevertheless, if you cannot control yourself, how can you control social media. The predominant issue now is that social media is using people instead of people using social media. I don’t believe that you can abuse drugs rather it is drugs that will abuse you once you violate it. So, we have been doing what we are doing on social media and we will continue doing it. It’s just that social media pays more attention to things that are negatively and people want drama and if you are not heading to that direction, it’s like you are not making efforts.

How can entertainment influence the minds of youths to engage in politics?

The entertainers most of the time are not aware of the power and influence that they have. Entertainers have changed in the last decade that they have now become independent financially that they don’t have to campaign for any politician to become rich. Entertainers can help engage people to go into politics because entertainment plays a major role and the only thing that is working in Nigeria right now is the entertainment industry and that has put us on the world map.

Should youths join political parties?

I believe that the youths have the ability to unite themselves to create a political party but politics is different from activism. In as much as we have our different professions, we must always understand that we are either playing politics for ourselves or against ourselves. Politics is part of our daily lives. Even in your home, you must play politics but it is something that because of cultural values, religious beliefs, people do not understand that politics is something that they must engage in. The youths should engage in politics but there is a lot they need to learn because Nigeria is different from America or France, those other countries they have had democracy for over 100 years, we are just few years compared to theirs. So, if we want the youths to start a political party, do they have the resources? In the political system in America, people contribute money for the candidate that they think he is efficient and capable of doing what they want and you can contest against which other opponent, but in Nigeria, how many people are willing to contribute that money? Only your friends who believe in you will contribute money or when you have a godfather. The godfather politics in Nigeria will be very difficult to crack because even in our system, if you want to go into handcraft, you have to learn from somebody and when you acquire the knowledge, you do freedom and you graduate.

I believe the youths are capable of leadership, but before they can be able to take over these positions, they need some experience from these elderly ones. It is too expensive to start up a political party for the youths, they have the numbers to influence the current existing political parties in politics, you have to mobilise yourself, come together in one voice and then you will be able to achieve your goal.

If the youths want Nigeria to be great, they must be involved in politics, they must participate in large numbers. If one million youths come together and say, this is what we want, politicians have no choice than to just go with it.

We have to bring the consciousness of business into politics in as much as we want to do service to humanity, or do good roads, we must bring the business consciousness. what am I getting? I often say that you don’t spend your money to go and buy something less. If am coming to sleep in this hotel, it is because the comfort, security, prestige, luxury is more than the value of that money that is why am paying it. I will not go and pay such an amount of money for somewhere that is below the value. we must bring in this consciousness of money into politics. We must all the time not take people for a fool. The opposition party needs to realize that times have changed. When you listen to the way some of our leaders talk, you would know that they are not living in the current Nigeria.

Is the entertainment industry work in progress?

It is still work in progress because these are all individual efforts. They work very hard. For example, recording a Tik toc video is not very easy. Often times, you can laugh at an influencer but when you try to record it by yourself and talk about an issue, you will record it more than 10 times before you get it right. But there has been so much support from the business world. We now have brands in the country that believes in Nigerian entertainers, they no longer bring foreign artistes to come to Nigeria to come and perform.

Nigerian entertainers once they make their move, they make their move. The time that I will consider that it is not work in progress is when there are loans in place that favours the entertainment industry. At times, they should be adequate security in place when artistes go on the street to shoot videos, sometimes they are harassed by street urchins etc.

What exactly are you doing on your forth coming birthday?

We will visit secondary schools to talk to them about vision boards, organizing the mind, help some youths get their school fees paid. We are going to enlighten them about legal ways of making money which is something that I have always done but the difference is that this one is going to be done in a grand style by having media attention. It will take place in Ibadan, Oyo State, and Lagos State, Edo states respectively. The government will only be involved for giving us the approval to have access to the schools. I used to organise progammes to help young students believe that they live in a world of opportunities. So many opportunities that they can become comedians, skit makers etc. Measures should be put in place so that people that earn money from illicit deals will know their place in the society. All these vices are happening because of failure of leadership.

What I intend to achieve…

My programme will ensure that people are in a better state of mind, environment than they are right now and they know more about themselves than they were before. It is all about upgrading human consciousness and awareness. By the end of March, we would have done all these things. It will be a one-off thing in all the schools. We are targeting five schools in the three states for the programmes.

I am a businessman, aside from the fact that I do transformational talk, am into e-commerce.

The reading culture is very poor in Nigeria so because of that, we are trying to

work with what works best. Like in schools, you need to see the level at which the youths are enthusiastic to go into entertainment, that is the direction that is selling now. Anything that is visual, that is what you will use to get their attention, but if it is hard copy, they may read it at their own convenient, so the book will be out when it will be out. Writing a book for me is not just about publishing a book but I don’t do things because I want to make money but I do things because I want to share value. Even in business, my own consciousness of doing business is different from the usual business people. Though I want to make profit from business but I also want people who patronize me to feel good.

Some of the materials to be donated include vision boards, books on personal development, etc.

What I miss about the late Bolajo Rosiji?

My relationship with the late Bolaji Rosiji, former President, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) is different from his relationship and my relationship with other people. He was a father figure, mentor, everything to me. If I had never had a relationship with him, I don’t think I will be in this particular level that I am today. He inspired me a lot especially for humanitarian activities, he had so much passion. He gave me this conviction that you don’t have to relocate out of Nigeria in order to have a better life. He was a very patriotic person and the fact that he left untimely, is something that am still trying to process because he is a genus whether its music, creativity, business. I will always miss the times that we had together because I will have the opportunity to ask him questions and he was very free with me. He could tell me anything about himself. He just wanted me to be a better person. The facet that I couldn’t do anything about the situation, it’s something that will forever be in my heart. I miss him so much, he was a very wonderful and rare soul. Such kind of people are very difficult to find or have in these times that we found ourselves. He was a special person and may God bless his soul. He inspired so many people and he will continue to be in our memory.