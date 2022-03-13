For many, changing the narrative of African music is equivalent to attaining international recognition but for Nigerian entrepreneur, Frank Nwafor it’s diversifying African music, business and art. Doubling up as a music executive and a talent manager and recently NFT collector, I mean he already has his own discord with over 5000 subscribers in 2 weeks, his 2021 was characterized with ambition and success.

From Apple Music Playlist covers to number 1 songs in Nigeria, it’s clear why his alias on social media is Frankhasaplan. This successful mogul is a force behind great artists such as Bad Boy Timz, Blaqbonez , Dremo and Sgwad( Apple Music #UpNext Artiste – Nigeria). As most adjust to 2022 and struggle to keep up with resolutions, Tela Wangeci sits down with Frank Nwafor as he breaks down his work ethic and being the forerunner of upcoming artists.

In a few words introduce yourself and what you do

My name is Frank Nwafor a Serial Entrepreneur, Artiste & Repertoire and Music Executive.

How did you get into the music business space?

I ventured into music distribution, curation, marketing and A&R in late 2018 after establishing Sound Genie Nigeria, a music distribution and Independent label. Its focus is on providing label services to the general public. I have since been gaining recognition in the music industry & noted to be behind the Marketing Strategy leading to the Break of Popular Hit Song ”MJ” by Bad Boy Timz.

Since 2019, i have been able to accumulate over 150 million streams for artistes signed to my distribution roaster with 80% streams inflow coming from Rising Artistes. In early 2020, I cofounded JustAfricanMusic Distribution (JAM DISTRO) focused on not just distributing music but getting involved in the general development and empowerment of Rising Artiste.

I Strongly have a passion for developing and breaking new Acts across the continent.

Which African acts have you worked with?

Bad Boy Timz, Dremo, Blaqbonez, Shomadjozi, Savage, Sgawd, Solis, Good Girl LA, M.i , Tiwa Savage, Vector, Jizzle, Aramide, Psycho YP, Terry Apala, Nqobile,Erigga,Kiiwii,Jeriq, Remy Baggins, Tyla, Bucky Raw, Gasmilla, Supa Gaeta, Joel Prodigee, Shaurel, Skillz 8Figure, Jess ETA, Azanti and others.

2021 saw you achieve a lot in the music industry from various capacities. How would you define success?

Success is the ability to step in to a community and bring in tangible value. This is by being a cornerstone to the people around me and propelling them to their maximum capability. Wherever I am placed I will always do my best to support those around me. When you refer to success as the ability to make money, that’s just business.

You were able to achieve your target of 7/10 #1 singles in Nigeria across streaming platforms. How were you able to achieve this?

My target was to actually achieve 10 number 1 singles and I did not know how I was going to do it. While setting these targets most of the artists under my roster were not working with me at that moment. I achieved my target as a result of teamwork between my artists and myself. I have a special relationship with my clients. We are always willing to listen to each others perspectives, we trust each other. We sit down acknowledge our strengths and work on our weakness. In most cases, my weakness is my clients strength and vice versa. We come together as equals.

#1 Milestones:

Blaqbonez – Bling (#1 single in Nigeria ) Blaqbonez – Sex Over Love Album ( #1 Album in Nigeria) Dremo & Jeriq – East and West EP (#1 Album in Nigeria) Bad Boy Timz – Move ( #1 Song in Lagos) Kiiwii – My Crew Music Video ( #1 HipHop/Rap music video on Apple Music ) Kiiwii – My Crew Snapchat lens ( #1 Trending Snapchat lens in Nigeria for 4 weeks straight) Kohen Jaycee – WENA II EP (#1 Album in Uganda)

Blaqbonez was Apple Music Africa Now cover artist, Badboy Timz was Apple Music Chop Life’s cover artist while SGaWD bagged Apple Music Up Next artist, how would you advise PR practitioners who are targeting such Apple Music covers?

There is no magic in the music industry, what you put in is what you get. If you spend your energy in creating a solid, beautiful project the results will be solid and beautiful. There is no shortcut to achieving, put in work in your music- the story you are telling throught it, rollout plan, team, marketing. Your clients story should be relatable to the public.

How did you place the artists for these campaigns?

Blaqbonez has a goal oriented work ethic, he is very critical about his music thus he is always ensuring his music has a Unique Selling Point. This places him on a pedestal as he is continuously working on his craft ensuring different perspectives from his listeners. Sgawd’s “Savage Bitch Juice” is a phenomenal project and she is a rising artist. Up Next is a platform that support rising artists by giving them necessary exposure. The Chop Life is a campaign on celebration and enjoyment. With constant hits, Bad Boy Timz has set himself as the epitome of “enjoyment music” while releasing timeless bangers embodying a good time.

What are key steps to ensuring support from DSPs?

Prepare your release, this means have your press write up, high resolution photos, Electronic Press Kit (E.P.K), appealing visuals and audio files and biography. Arrange all these orderly into a storage file.

Have a rollout plan for the release. This helps you carry out an effective release.

Create a marketing plan because a rollout plan can’t work without a marketing. Upload your releases on time, always schedule it atleast 4 weeks(Single) and 6 weeks(Project) ahead of time as it gives DSPs adequate time to go through the upload. DSPs give everyone equal effort irregardless of your location so if your project is good it will definitely get support.

What are the ABCs for artists to get to work with you?

I am very picky as I work with people based off energy. If our energy levels synchronize, you have good music, you put effort in your craft and have a good team. I also love working with humble people who are ready to listen. Your Personality, Morals and Structured team are key things I keep an eye out for because the truth is If Talent was Enough, I wouldn’t even have a career.

Being in the music industry can be quite toxic, what mindset do you always have to ensure you come out as a winner

There is a lot of toxic energy in the music industry from creation of the music to the personality traits, relationships and even down to business dealings. I don’t think toxicity can end in the music industry. I create my own space with artists I can share my energy with. This helps them creatively, emotionally and mentally. You create your space and place a boundary to keep negative energy away.

Mentorship is almost essential to ensure the craft goes beyond and lasts for years to come. Are you mentoring anyone at the moment?

I have a couple of young people I mentor. I make sure they do not go through the same rough path and mistakes I made when coming up. My goal is to ensure they become impactful bringing in more value in the music eco system.

After a dominant 2021 in the music industry, what are your targets for 2022?

Of course adding more value.I am trying to build a community of value from different spaces. This is by branching my focus from music to the art, technology and business space. I am creating a bridge between all this spaces while putting value in myself, artists and community.