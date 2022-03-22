If politicians offer money for votes, I'll collect but...– Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus 

By David Royal

Nollywood actress, Mary Lazarus, has said that if any Nigerian politician offers her money to vote for him or her in the 2023 general elections, she will gladly collect the money but that won’t stop her from voting for the right person that deserves her vote.

The Nollywood star who made this known in an Instagram post she shared on Monday, advised against rejecting gifts and money from politicians, describing the incentives as ‘national cake’.

She said “If any Politician gives me money to vote for him/her…. I will gladly collect the money… Na my money… Especially the ones wey don rule before…. But I go use my head vote. Don’t reject their money or gifts, #nationalcake,” the actress wrote.

Reacting to the statement, fellow actress Chioma Ifemeludike took to her Instagram page to throw shades at her colleague, berating her over the statement.

“Whoever thinks that taking money from a politician and not voting them is smartness is just really dumb, why do you even need money from someone you don’t want to vote into power? That’s greed, shows lack of integrity, and exactly how we got here.

“This same hunger mentality is why young girls date multiple men, faking love just for the money. We’ve successfully killed trust, truth, and commitment in Nigeria and we dare talk of a better society?” She said.

Vanguard News Nigeria