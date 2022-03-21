By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for private candidates 2022 First Series results, with 1,886 candidates, representing 26.32%, obtaining credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

The statement also noted that “2,835 candidates representing 39.56%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics).”

Of those that got English and Mathematics, “917(48.62%) were male candidates, while 969(51.38%) were female candidates.

“The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020 and 2021, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 32.23% and 30.11%, respectively.

“Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 3.79% in performance in this regard.”

These were contained in a statement by the body’s Public Affairs Department signed by Acting Head, Public Affairs, Moyosola Adeyegbe.

It noted that “the results are being released barely 30 days after the end of the examination, 15 days earlier than the promised period of 45 days.”

Meanwhile, out of the total 7,166 candidates that sat the examination, 6,949 candidates(96.97%) have their results fully processed and released, while 217 candidates(3.03%) have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

The results of 347 candidates, representing 4.84% candidates, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

It added that: “This year’s WASSCE, conducted in Nigeria between Monday, January 31, and Friday, February 18, saw 7,166 candidates sat the examination at 237 centres spread across the nooks and crannies of the country.

Special needs candidates

“Amongst the candidates that sat the examination, 121 candidates, with varying degrees of special needs were registered for the examination.

“Out of this number, four were visually challenged, four had impaired hearing, two were albinos and one was physically challenged.

“All these candidates with special needs were adequately provided for in the administration of the examination.

“Of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 3,496 were male, while 3,670 were female, representing 48.79% and 51.21%, respectively.

“However, efforts are being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.”

