The maiden edition of the Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy’s Pan-African women’s conference has kicked off in Dubai. Held in partnership with Dubai Tourism and Dubai Events, the conference which commenced Tuesday 29th of March with a welcome cocktail reception will run till the 31st of March 2022.

Themed Women in Leadership…Playing to Win, this year’s conference is committed to empowering and equipping c-suite career professionals and entrepreneurs with practical tools and soft skills, such that they are positioned to actively seek growth opportunities and win in all areas of their lives – at the home front, at work, and in society. It promises to be one of the most diverse, informative, and impactful gatherings where all the issues hindering women’s interconnectivity will be examined to enable them to move forward, united in strength to change their stories and that of the continent at large.

An array of globally recognized trailblazers and thought leaders confirmed to speak at the event include Paul Polman, Dr. Omobola Johnson, Freida Duplan, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Wendy Luhabe, Sola David Borha, Dolika Banda amongst a power-list of amazing speakers and session facilitators. The wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, H.E Dolapo Osinbajo delivered the goodwill message to kick off the conference Wednesday morning in Dubai. ‘What you choose today will be the reality of tomorrow” she said.

Envisioned by Ibukun Awosika, a successful and renowned entrepreneur who has built and transformed businesses in Africa, the IWLC aims to impart knowledge and build a network of relationships for women to maximise their growth potential.

“We decided at the Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy to create this conference as a common platform to bring women leaders from across the continent and the diaspora together once a year to learn and share knowledge enabling them and the companies they represent, to achieve greater success in navigating internal and external business terrain,” said Awosika.

The International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC) will welcome attendees from across Africa and other parts of the world. The activity lineup for the highly acclaimed conference includes engaging learning content and thought-provoking conversations that will promote and advance women in the workplace and in society. According to the organisers, over 400 C-Suite executives, emerging leaders, middle managers and entrepreneurs from all ethnicities, professions, and social backgrounds will join the conference in person and online.

At the International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC), attendees will immerse themselves in a solution-oriented event that will equip them to lead with resilience, build strategic networks, create value-networking in their organisations, foster and implement allyship and also drive value and credibility for their personal and corporate brands.