Bola Tinubu

The National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has vowed never to step on President Muhamadu Buhari’s toes but would rather step into his shoes as the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

Tinubu also asked the Senate Caucus of the party to support his lifetime ambition to be the President of Nigeria.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met with the APC Senate Caucus at the New Senate wing, the former Governor of Lagos State said that having served as a state Chief Executive Officer and as a Senator, he has the experience and capacity to be the President of the Country.

The APC National Leader was received by the APC Senators as led by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan in room 301.

Tinubu who hailed the National Assembly for sustaining the nation’s democracy, said that the interest of women is necessary, adding that APC is doing its best to include the interest of women.