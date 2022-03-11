.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The newly deployed Commander 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General Sani Sulaiman, has vowed to bring to an end the issue of insecurity within his area of jurisdiction.

Brigadier Sulaiman, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, on Thursday through the Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Captain Joseph Baba Akubo, when Brigadier Sulaiman received a handover note from the outgone Commander, Brigadier General Raymond Utsaha.

To achieve this, the new commander pleaded with the troops to extend to him (Sulaiman) the same support they gave to his predecessor.

He said: “I thank the troops for their contribution to the successes the Brigade has recorded in the last one year. There is no vacuum as my mission is to sustain the tempo and ensure a remarkable end to insecurity within the Brigades Area of Responsibility.

“I urge the troops to extend the same level of co-operation given to the former commander to me. Just as wish Gen Utsaha well in his future endeavours.”

Earlier in his remark, the outgone commander, Brigadier General Raymond Utsaha, said: “Posting is a routine activity in the Armed Forces world and the Nigerian Army is no exception, as such there is a change in command of the Brigade. I want to urge you all to sustain the tempo and ensure peace is fully restored in the communities where we still have some skirmishes of insecurity.

“You must remain disciplined and dedicated as always I thank the troops for their co-operation and support throughout my tour of duty and wished the Commander well. I charge troops to extend the same or even higher level of co-operation and dedication to duty to the new Commander.”