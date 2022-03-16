By Joy Mazoje

Popular dancer, singer and scriptwriter Korra Obidi’s husband Dr Justin Dean reveals his plans on divorcing the dancer this week.

Korra’s husband who took to his Instagram page last week after the birth of their second daughter has said they would be getting a divorce soon.

Dean expressed his reasons for such action, was the way Korra had been treating him in their marriage.

The American doctor says she was a narcissist, a cheat, and he was treated like a prisoner in his own home.

After the announcement which caused chaos l, prayers and warrant some mental support from fans on their various Instagram handles, Dean, however, rephrased his statement about his cheating wife and said “she was only unfaithful to him earlier at the beginning of their relationship.”

In a recent update on his social media account, Dean has openly said that he plans to go ahead with the divorce and will be filing the papers later this week.

Justin Dean said: “I’m heartbroken. Anyone that knows me or watches me online knows that I’m a dedicated family man to both Korra and my children. This is honestly the hardest decision of my life, but necessary.

“I’m walking away from this marriage for my mental health and to be the best version of myself. I must set a healthy example for my children. This has nothing to do with postpartum depression. I’ve been betrayed once again and she is unbothered, which pretty much summarizes our marriage.

“My apology to all the young men and women that believed we had a “perfect marriage”.

“Marriage is based on mutual love, respect, humility, accountability, empathy, apologies and most of all effective communication to understand the other person’s perspectives. Likes and views shouldn’t be the highlight of your relationship. Men: Your mental health matters! In order to be strong, you have to be happy”

During a question and answer segment post made on Instagram, the father of two revealed that he would begin divorce proceedings this week.

