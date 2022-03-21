• Students say goodbye to principal after 25 years together

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

It was a moment of exultation with a tinge of sadness last Saturday when students, teachers, parents, the Assemblies of God Church, friends, families and well-wishers bid goodbye to the principal of Evangel College Okokomaiko, Lagos who had been with them for 25 years.

The principal, Deaconess Mercy Okorie, whom the students and everyone else call mummy, was serenaded by students with songs like Whitney Houston’s “I will always love you” and other love songs performed on stage with a live music band played by musically gifted students.

According to her citation read at the event, “in her career at Evangel College as principal which spanned 25 years, Deaconess Mercy Okorie achieved the outstanding feat of graduating over 2 million students, mostly with outstanding results, in a mission school that has no room for what has come to be known as “special centers” in Nigeria’s educational system where parents pay humongous fees for their children to be aided in examination malpractices.

The citation, copiously quoting the Black American actor and inspirational speaker, Denzel Washington, and relating it to the life and service of the celebrant, said: “in one of the most hilarious inspirational speeches ever delivered, the Black American celebrated actor, Denzel Washington said:

“You only live once, so do what you feel passionate about…. Hard work works. Working really hard is what successful people do.

“I don’t care how much money you make in life; you cannot take it with you; the Egyptians tried it, but they got robbed.

“And it is not how much you have; it is what you do with what you have.

“We all have different talents: some lawyers, some doctors, some scientists, some educators, some nurses…

“The most selfish thing you can do in this world is to help someone else.

“Why is it selfish? Because the gratification, the goodness that comes to you, the good feeling that you get from helping others – nothing is better than that; not jewelry, not the big houses you have, not your cars, but the joy, that is where the joy is – in helping others, that is where the success is – in helping others.

“That desire in your heart; that itch that you have; whatever it is you want to do, go for it. When you get it, reach back, pull someone else up; each one, teach one.

“DON’T JUST ASPIRE TO MAKE A LIVING; ASPIRE TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

“Ladies and gentlemen, this sums up what Deaconess Mercy Okorie has done with her life. She has touched the life of all of us through believing in and shaping the lives of more than two million students that passed through her hands – our own children. That is why she is being celebrated today.

Deaconess Mercy Okorie was born in Ebem Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. She began her education at Ebem Primary School, Ohafia and later proceeded to the prestigious Ovim Girls Secondary School, Isiukwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

For her tertiary education, she studied at the Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri, Imo State for her National Certificate in Education (NCE) before proceeding to the University of Nigeria Nsukka for her Bachelor’s degree in Education (B.Ed.).

She later went to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) where she obtained two Master’s degrees in Education (M.Ed.), one in education administration and the other in adult education.

She joined the Lagos State Ministry of Education as a senior teacher after her tertiary education. After spending 14 years with the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Deaconess Mercy Okorie was appointed the pioneer principal of Evangel College, Okokomaiko, Lagos on October 1, 1997, where she grappled with the uncertainties of starting a new school, not knowing what the standard was going to be, especially in a then sparsely populated area of Lagos. She later led both Evangel Junior and Senior Secondary School to receive government approvals in 1999 and 2002 respectively.

At a difficult time like this when youths’ indiscipline is widespread and parents lose patients with their children and actually give up on them, the retiring principal, Deaconess Mercy Okorie, was known to always stand on the side of the children believing in them that they will change and parents saw them change. She always gave her trust in God as the basis for such faith in children grappling with misbehavior whose own parents had given up on.

A great lover of music, knowledge and people, Mummy Mercy Okorie, no doubt, will be sorely missed at Evangel College, but everyone is giving God glory for her fulfilled and successful life celebrated while she is still alive, hale and hearty.