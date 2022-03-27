“It’s often said that our lessons in life come from the journey and not the destination, which suffice to mean that no matter what twists and turns one’s life offers, ability to adapt and be flexible with it helps to keep one open to all of the hidden gifts that difficulty may offer,” Anonymous.

By Chris Onuoha

His Royal Majesty, Oba Michael Odunayo Ajayi, the Arowotawaya II, Elerinmo of Erinmo Ijesa, Osun State marks his birthday today, March 27, 2022. To him, many years are for celebration but there comes a time in life, which calls for reflection, relive of life transient occurrences and a need to throw back and laugh at what life has ushered so far. In an exclusive conversation with Vanguard on his birthday, Elerinmo went down to his memory archives to dig out some incisive, thought provoking and humorous side of him. Excerpt:

As you mark your birthday today sir, what are those things you can look back, reflect and say ‘I give God the glory’, first as a child of destiny, second as a King?

First and foremost, all glory belongs to God almighty who has control over heaven and earth. Even if all the hairs in my head were to become tongues, they would not be sufficient to thank God for his grace over my life.

I can boldly say I was a child of destiny who had his path cut out right from birth. My birth was foretold and so was my ascension to the throne of my forefathers. Growing up, I was lucky to have been well educated by parents who had the fear of God and a pedigree of a family who have served God in different capacities. My paternal Grand Father, Pa Job Ajayi was one of those who brought the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) into the ancient religious town of Erinmo. Indeed the initial services commenced in his house (family compound) till the cathedral was built and he eventually became the Baba Ijo.

Incidentally he declined ascending the throne as Elerinmo through the Oboye Lekan ruling house against the wishes of Erinmo people because he said he was already committed to the service of God in Church. Eventually they grudgingly settled for his cousin but he was made to pay for most of the items needed for his installation as a subtle punishment. Before him, my Great Grandfather Oba Arowotawaya the 1st was the one on the throne when the very first Anglican church, the Church of Nigeria (The St Peter’s Anglican Church) was established in Erinmo around 1908 and it is on record that he gave them the first parcel of land on which the church was initially built.

My father himself was the first university graduate from Erinmo. He was also, Secretary to the CAC Erinmo and after, a most Senior Apostle of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church. My mother herself, born into the High Chiefs Sapetu and Ejemu families of Igbara Oke, was a thorough bred educationist. With a background like this, I had excellent education and disciplined upbringing which shaped my childhood days and prepared me for the discipline that ascending the throne requires. Hence I give God the glory for the type of upbringing I had, my career and my circle of friends.

Having graduated from the University at an early age, perhaps, one could say it helped to prepare your life journey ahead. How best would you advice parents and homes to make education of child a priority?

Well at the time I graduated by age 20, I didn’t feel it was anything special even though I was about the youngest in class most times, but I made up for this by being one of the tallest and biggest. I had wanted to graduate at 19 but my mother being a teacher compelled me to move to primary 6 even though I already passed common entrance and gained admission into five very reputable secondary schools while I was in primary 5. All the same I thank God for her decision. Getting educated early in life has huge benefits because at that age, I was very brave, inquisitive, energetic and daring also, and I felt I needed to conquer the world and make a difference and also show good examples to my younger siblings being the first born.

Moving forward, my candid advice to all parents is to prioritise the education of their children at all levels and to any extent they are capable of aspiring to, be it male or female. This is what can guarantee peace of mind for the parents and give the child the confidence he or she requires to face the stormy world. Education opens up the mind of a child to explore and add value to life generally.

In life, people set goals either rightly or wrongly. As a custodian of culture and an academic, enlighten us on how best to set goals sir

To set goals one must first examine and do a thorough review of himself, to know and to understand where you are, where you wish to be, your strengths and weaknesses. After this analysis, setting your goals will be easier. A good goal must be achievable not just a mirage, also a good goal should be easily measurable, and from time to time one must revise the set goals in the light of fresh realities. Most times what people refer to as goals are mere utopian wishes that are largely unrealistic and will potentially discourage the person.

Anyone who does not know where he is going will have difficulty getting there.

Your Majesty, you posses and exhibits special noble aura even when you have not become a king. Who are the role models in your life and secondly, what are those values that your parents imbibed in you as a child that translated into change making mantra?

My first mentors were my parents. Subsequently, as I grew up I adopted a few notable mentors who were successful historical figures and regarding royalty, our father, Ooni Okunade Sijuwade was my mentor who to me, lifted royalty to another level that I admired as a young Prince.

My parents taught me to be ambitious, focused, disciplined and humble. I was brought up to be an ‘Omoluabi’ hence despite all the enticing and wayward lifestyles of some of my peers, I couldn’t bring myself to do some of the things they did because I had a name to protect and I guided my name jealousy. These days even parents don’t give good examples to their wards and our African values are being eroded away.

My first job with UAC of Nigeria Plc which at the time was the biggest conglomerate in Nigeria also played a big role in shaping me. I was recruited directly from the University under the management training scheme and got my letter of employment even before I went for my National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) programme. UACN to me had the best training one could ever hope for. We had cross function experiences at the management training school from time to time, to learn from our superiors and share in their experiences. We had attachments with different sectors and had field experiences over a period of time coupled with the periodic assessments and evaluation we went through. It was a total experience that was all encompassing.

As I grew up I left home to boarding school and also being far away in the North for my national service helped me to become independent as a man.

Could you tell us how you rocked life in your youthful days; I mean, going to club, socialising or were you on the reserved side?

Hahahahahaha! Well, as a young man I would say I enjoyed my social life to the fullest but with caution. I was a close friend to one of the foremost entertainers of his time, Mr. Ken Caleb Olumese who we fondly call ‘Guv’nor’, the owner of Niteshift Coliseum, a famous club house in Ikeja which was the No 1 VIP club. At Niteshift, I was a perpetual Gold card carrying member and popularly nicknamed ‘The Groovemaster’ (laughs). It was a high class celebrity hangout for very responsible people. Also there was OOPS in Accra Ghana. I would say I was and still am a responsible socialite. I make friends easily and very careful of the company I keep.

Are there perhaps, some youthful exuberance you exhibited that you would not want your children to indulge now?

NONE!