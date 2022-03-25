By Gabriel Olawale

Governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC and Convener of Khairat Animashaun Initiative (KAI), Hon. Khairat Animashaun –Ajiboye has expressed her willingness to transform the fortune of Lagos State when assume the office of Governor comes 2023.

Khairat who is a Surulerian and Lagos Westerner by tradition said her intention was to create a more sustainable social-political, economic, cultural and physical environment for all regardless of color or breed.

She said her administration will utilize technology to attract goodwill and improve upon community-based security to curb insecurities, “I will stop the consistent bullying, maiming, and killing of our women and youths.

Khairat promised to capitalize on water ways, for proper utilization and movement of freight and human while ensure zero tolerance for dirty environment, clogged drainages, and flagrant display of indiscipline.

She said that youth will play active role in her administration, “I will create youth engagement and empowerment programmes; Provision of Social Servies and systemic partnership with the international communities and the business communities alike.

“We will provide hope to our teaming communities members while we expect each one of us to take collective responsibilities for a more sustainable economy, sustainable environment, and more secured alleys.

“Increase subvention for the universities to help with improved capacities, professionalism and elevate the quality of education. No More ASUU Problem in Lagos State (considering my Lagos State University -LASU- student leadership experience, where I met Governors Otedola of blessed memory, Governor Oyinlola and the Governor Marwa). Staying longer in school more than necessary can derail the goal of national development.

“Proper, welfare, monitoring and fair evaluation of our lecturers will help to achieve this goal for the fact that I had the rare priviliedge to have met 3 past governors of Lagos State due to the same Old story of ASUU strike LASUSUG experience.”

“I will augment the Lagos State LASRA Card’s benefits, where we ensure that those benefits are implemented. In some international communities for example, having been a resident of a state gives you the privilege of less tuition and much more to have benefits and it should be implemented.

She added that free education for primary school children can be attainable, “I was one of those who received free books during my public-school days during the era of Governor Jakande of blessed memories. We can curate healthy collaboration across the private and public sectors to make this happen despite our souring debt profile.

She was of the opinion that Lekki toll gate should be cancel, “I will rather introduce toll gates to other strategic parts of Lagos State especially the border lines of our state to help the ease of movement for all and sundry and reduce the transferred burden on the ordinary Lagos traders, workers and students.

“I will lead the campaign on our streets to explain the importance of promoting confident residents, tweaking the cultural decadence we are experiencing especially one that sees the woman as an object and not as a person created by God. We will promote arm our departments dealing with domestic violence against women.

“Educate members of our communities is a job for all! Fair wages and better standards of living will enhance the continuous education we pass on to our motorists, drivers, teachers, students, parents and the children.”

She however appealed to all Lagosians to support her aspiration to drive the seat of power in Lagos State by becoming the next Executive Governor, “as a true campaigner of good and responsible leadership, who believes in pragmatism of leadership, it is my hope that you the technocrats, the marketers, the corporate society, the students, the socialites, the youths, the women and men will heed my clarion call for a Lagos that works for all.

“The new beginning starts now. It is not just about blowing my own trumpet but even the political space watchers can testify that women are as good as men in politics. I am a public- spirited woman of goodwill who is inspired in my belief, my experience and in the high purpose of my creator. This is not for my personal profits but to champion the common good for the masses, electorates, and our people of status in Lagos State.

Khairat however acknowledge and appreciate past and present Governor of Lagos State for their contributions towards development of Lagos State, “I will like to appreciate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other former and present Governor of our dear State.”