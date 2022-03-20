BY AYO ONIKOYI

Her real name is Joy Adeyanju Oluwafeyifunmike but she has become popular by the name “Lerin”. And even more popular as @ theonlysweetyville on Instagram where she reigns supreme for her humongous boobs and spanking body. Her page is a special treat for boobs lovers and those who love bikinis and the sight of alluring cleavages.

It is of little wonder that she currently parades almost 300 thousand followers. Her followers love her and she wallows in the attention and some teases she often gets on her DM.

“I consider my body, my boobs a blessing and not a problem at all. I love the attention and the paparazzi I’m getting through my body and the opportunities I have come across. I love my body so much that I always stood in front of a mirror every morning to thank God and to trip for my body. That’s why I love showing my body to inspire and motivate other inconfident ladies who look like me, she told Potpourri in a chat.

Lerin said she had a hard time growing up as a result of her body because of her boobs. As a mere child she wasn’t allowed to wear certain clothes as they could magnify her endowment. The matter was worse as she grew up in a Christian home and under a pastor father.

“Growing up I wasn’t allowed to wear some certain clothes, so it was such a big frustrating because at the age of 13 to 15 years old I was fairly grown-up and confident in my body type but due to where I was from and raised in a Christian home with my dad as a pastor I was made aware of my endowment. My parents became over protective and insecure about my body type which was very frustrating for me. At some point, I started losing confidence in myself all through my teenage years. It was not until I turned 19 I started to show some level of confidence and maturity till this moment,” she revealed.