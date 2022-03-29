.

By Luminous Jannamike

Anambra-born Kingsley Udokwu Uchenna a.k.a. Vivid Uche may not enjoy controversies as many artists of nowadays do, but the young music star is doing so well with his craft that many industry heavyweights are beginning to take notice of his talent.

With his hit single “Away” featuring Fisherman and another banger “Fall” set for release soon, Vivid Uche, said he has been in the music business as far as he could remember.

In a chat with Vanguard, the young man said the fusion of his vivacious personality into his sound sets him apart from other artistes.

“If you really dig deep, you will discover that artistes are not really different from each other. We have a lot in common. However, one thing that stands out for me is the personality; that is, the relationship with my craft,” he said.

Vivid Uche also revealed that he joined the African music scene to make an impact in the industry.

According to him, “I have a lot to say and I needed to find a way for people to listen. So, I started making use of music to express myself. I have a message for Africa. I have a message to the world and I’m here to deliver it no matter the ‘go-slow’ along the way.”

Talking about his relationship with other artistes both in Nigeria and beyond, Vivid Uche, who is currently running a TikTok challenge for his hit single “Away”, said he is not in competition with anyone but maintains much love and respect for every player in the industry.

“Music to me isn’t a competition, but a way of expressing your feelings. It also has a lot to do with your background. We all have different backgrounds and upbringing. We all express ourselves in different ways. So, music to me is not a competition. It is a means to express one’s self artistically.”

Originally from Igbariam in Anambra, but based in Lagos, Vivid Uche, who is also identified in some circles as Odogwu, began his music career with the release of his first single “One life” on December 3rd, 2019.