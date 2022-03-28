Philanthropy is a big deal to some of the world’s richest people as they shy away from giving. However, one of history’s biggest givers Hon Eli Adewole who has been doing humanitarian works quietly ever since he made it big has reacted to the current global economic crisis by encouraging his fellow billionaires to give generously to the needy, help the widows and raise people from zero to heroes so as to reduce crime rate in our dear Nation.

Adewole recently held a press conference where he spoke to top influential media houses in Lagos, he explained how he carted away vast portions of his amassed fortunes to a variety of charity works.

Hon. Eli Adewole is an optimist, an environmentalist and a Serial entrepreneur. He is a best Selling book Author, a Business and life Coach, as well as an Activist.

The Political Science and Business Administration Subject Matter Expert has empowered countless people through his NGO. many have testified to the fact that they benefited from his enormous human capital development initiatives, which have improved their living standard. His professional operations with experience in leading people and processes to drive operational excellence is next to none.

He is a man of international repute who possess advanced knowledge in human resources and logistics administration.

The creative and intuitive leader has been encouraged by many to join the guber race as the downtrodden and economically disadvantaged persons would benefit from his administration, if he wins the contest.

He however declined as he posited thus; “I really enjoy working on cutting-edge projects and developing enabling new technologies in the hope that these will one day translate back to the real world and have a direct impact on our lives”.

While addressing journalists Adewole remarked that his philanthropic intervention is to address youths unemployment, poverty and hunger.

“I have been supporting the poor in my community to ease their suffering but I don’t make noise about it.

“All the beneficiaries of my philanthropic works are children of less privileged people who cannot afford to finance their education.

“I supported a wide range of education, technological, and healthcare efforts.”

Hon. Eli Adewole Olanrewaju has spent the last decade giving generously to the needy in the society. He is currently the lead consultant at Idea Hub Consultancy, a top tier business consultancy firm.

He has consulted for several NGO’s at the United Nations Head Quarter in New York, A Fellow of Havard Business School Alumnus, Diasporan president USA, for the West africa Youth Council.

Also, the Diaspora President for the West Africa Youth Council and a member of the NAACP, AMERICAN RED CROSS and Founder / Co-founder of numerous startups business.