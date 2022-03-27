By Benjamin Njoku

A common complaint in the movie industry is that it tends to stereotype actors. However, ex beauty queen cum actress, who will be seen playing a lead character in the new movie, “Obsession ” directed by Emmanuel Chidiebere , doesn’t believe in it.

The multi-talented actress said emphatically that she doesn’t like stereotyped role in movies even though it works for some actors.

In a chat with Hiptv, the ex beauty queen likened herself to a masquerade, saying ” I want to be putting on different face.”

She said some actors like stereotyped roles, while many others are forced to be stereotyped in movies by the industry.

She explains: ” Personally, I don’t like stereotyped roles even though it works for some actors.

“If your niche is to play a mean character and you are good at that and it’s your strength, by all means expand on it, build a home there and make it your own. I think in that type of scenario it’s okay to be stereotyped . This is because that’s what you choose to be.

“There are actors who intentionally do not want to be stereotyped but the industry forced them to be stereotyped. For instance, if you are not good at playing love character, chances are that they see you in that light but they have not seen you in another light before assuming that’s the best you can do. Those are the type of roles you will be getting. So it’s up to you to see beyond that love character, take a chance on yourself to prove them wrong. For me, I don’t like to be stereotyped in movies,” the actress stated.

On the challenges that actors face while on movie sets, the ex beauty queen cited shooting films in different states and countries in the midst of security threats as part of the challenges facing the actors in addition to staying long hours on movie sets.

“But because I love what I do for a living I am willing to take the chance of putting in those hours,” she enthused.