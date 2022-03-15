Says 15-year-old maid who strangled 6-month-old baby to death

A 15 year-old maid, Odo Chiamaka, who was brought from Anambra State to work as a nanny in Lagos, has been arrested for allegedly strangling to death a six-month-old baby kept in her care.

The suspect disclosed during interrogation that she was instructed by her witchcraft group to donate the child to its coven.

Narrating how she used her spiritual power to strangle the baby, she said: “I used witchcraft power to kill the baby. When I was in primary school, during break time, one of my friends gave me a packet of biscuits and drink. At night, I found myself in Ugolama witchcraft coven. They welcomed me.

“I left my village in Agulu, Anambra State on January 7, 2022 for Lagos to work as a nanny in one of my uncles’ home. Before leaving the village, I was told to donate blood to the coven. But I begged them to give me another assignment that I would not want to shed blood. So, they said I should be making people sad.

“On March 5, 2022, members of the coven appeared to me and said they wanted the child I came to take care of. I begged them to leave him alone but they said they would use my life as ransom for the baby.

“They gave me a bowl that I should call the baby’s name four times, when I did, blood appeared in the bowl and the baby died. The baby was donated to Ogolama witchcraft coven.

“Anytime I wanted to go to church, my members would make me so weak that I would remain at home until the close of church.”

Her arrest, according to spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, who paraded the suspect alongside others, followed a report by her mistress.