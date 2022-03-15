…As Nordica Fertility Centre welcomes 1st baby from IIF ‘40at40 Project’

By Sola Ogundipe

WHEN Prince and Carol Arheghan tied the nuptial knot in May 2010, they neither expected to wait 11 years to welcome their first child, nor did they anticipate that the child would be conceived through Invitro Fertilisation, IVF.

It was after many years of searching for the fruit of the womb that a friend referred the couple – who are co-pastors of the Great Harvest Deliverance Centre – to Nordica Fertility Centre, Lagos, where they were introduced to IVF.

Carol, 42, who initially rejected the idea of IVF, with her husband later became the first successful beneficiaries, at no cost, from the first season of the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, IIF, 40at40 Project.

The IIF 40at40 project is designed to help 40 couples annually become parents through the In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) in honour of the late Mrs. Ibidunni Ighodalo, the founder.

Speaking during a webinar organised by Nordica Lagos to herald the first success story from the joyous couple as registered beneficiaries with the fertility centre, Carol said it was after four years of marriage that they sought medical help, did tests and took medication, but their efforts were not rewarded.

“My husband and I married as virgins and so there wasn’t any concern that our not achieving pregnancy had anything to do with something that we may have done before we were married.

“We had expected that we would have our babies straight away but after several unsuccessful attempts, I told a friend who referred us to Nordica Fertility Centre. This was six years after our wedding. We did series of tests and the result indicated the only option was IVF, but I rejected it.

“I come from a background where the belief is that such things are not the will of God. I was crying that I did not want IVF, but the MD/CEO of Nordica, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, counseled and encouraged us and convinced me that it was the will of God, and that it is God that gives man the knowledge of IVF.

“But I was adamant, even though my husband was already convinced, I felt IVF was a sin and that people were buying babies through the process.”

It was not until three years later in 2019 and following much persuasion from Nordica Lagos that Carol eventually accepted to undergo IVF. Unfortunately, the first time the couple tried IVF, the procedure did not work.

“We did not have the money, but we saved up for it. It took a whole year, and then we started the procedure in 2020. But on the Day 2, we were called by the Centre and told that the embryo stopped developing in the lab. I was terribly downcast and felt it had all been a waste of time and resources, but Nordica kept encouiraging me not to give up. It was a trying period,” Carol remarked.

Also speaking, Prince said he and his wife did not know what to do or the next step to take until the Ibiduni Ighodalo Foundation came to their rescue, and enabled them to have their 1st baby.

“It was an all expenses paid intervention and it has brought light into our world. We are testimonies for others and have become counselors through sharing our own experiences. It has opened our eyes that our success story is for all and others and it can bring the joy and aspiration of couples.

“Nordica handled our case like a family and so when the opportunity came for a second round we were referred to another clinic, but we said we had history with Nordica.”

Ajayi said: “Success is attained when our elite physicians collaborate and apply their combined knowledge and individual skills as doctors to solving your infertility, helping you achieve your dreams of parenthood. That’s our bottom line. Today, our clinics in Lagos, Abuja and Asaba have become the preferred choice of patients seeking fertility care.”

Since 2003, Nordica Lagos has treated all types of infertility while achieving outstanding success rates and maintaining a pristine safety record.

The Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation is a non-profit organisation created to raise awareness on issues pertaining to infertility and to provide grants for couples that require fertility treatments such as IVF and Intrauterine Insemination, IUI.

The Foundation partners highly reputable fertility clinics in Nigeria and with other donors to provide couples with the financial and material support they require during the treatments. We also provide the necessary psychological and spiritual support they require to deal with the pressures they face along their journey to conception.