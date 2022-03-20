BY AYO ONIKOYI

Victoria Adeboye otherwise known as Vicky Adeboye on social media has come of age in her chosen craft of acting even when she has gone through thick and thin to have her name on the movie industry’s register.

In a chat with Potpourri the Mass Communications’ graduate of Polytechnic Ibadan spilled the beans regarding her life as a woman and actress.

She revealed she’s a believer in love and would go the extra mile to keep the flame of love burning at any expense even though she has her limits.

“I love dark-skinned, clean, responsible and hardworking guys. I’m a believer in love but both love and money work together because love is sweeter when there’s money. But no matter how sweet a relationship is, I will walk away the moment my peace is being disturbed. No relationship is worth my peace of mind. I can’t trade my sanity for any relationship,” she declared.

Vicky affirms that she can take on any character as she loves challenging roles and trying out new things as long as sex is not in the details.

Her talent could be appreciated in such Yoruba films as Ale (night), (Iriri mi), Baba Ibadan, Olugbode, Adele Oran, Sunami, Ayanfe, Aye, The Tenant and some others.