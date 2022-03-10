By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) said it has receive strong commitment from the Federal Government and now well positioned to tackle flooding and other ecological problems in its members states.

HYPPADEC Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, made the disclosure in Lokoja yesterday at the sidelines of a four days capacity training for members of the commission in Kogi.

Yelwa said the commission has already recruited 400 staff across the country, with 33 from Kogi State; who are undergoing training that will help sharpen their knowledge and skills.

He disclosed that the four days training will equip the newly appointed staff of the civil service rules, ethics of the commission, as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The MD/CEO expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, the National Assembly, Agencies and State government in the areas of support and funding for the commission, expressed confidence that the objectives of the Commission will be realized in the State.

“The political will by the Federal Government to the Commission’s objectives since the Act establishing the commission was passed is over whelming. The Commission has enjoyed unhindered support, and now well positioned to tackle flooding and ecological challenges with all the seriousness it deserves.

“HYPPADEC is now well charged in managing the ecological menace due to operation of dams and other hydro electric power activities in the power producing areas of Nigeria.

“The goal of HYPPADEC is to improve access to social services, enhance sustainable agricultural productivity, accelerate economic growth, increase food security and reduce rural poverty and by implication address social vices in the society.”

The Managing Director who was represented by Director, Administration and Finance of the Commission, Jimoh Gadai, urged the trainees to take the induction with all seriousness it deserved, described it as a prerequisite for taking full responsibility of their schedules.

Kogi State Coordinator of HYPPADEC, Mr. Lee Ahenji said the effects of the agency in the state will be massive particularly that 10 Local Government Areas of the State is usually ravaged by flooding and ecological issues.

“It is quite lamentable the devastation caused to farmlands, schools and health centres by flooding in Kogi state. However, we are optimistic that the berthing of the Commission in the State, with carefully selected staff, will ensure in the deliverables towards meeting with the objectives of the Commission.”

The Kogi State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Victor Omofaiye expressed optimism that the berth of HYPPADEC will bring succour to the ecological problems in the state.

Mall. Mamud Onimisi, the CEO of Ogrima Consult, the Training Consultant, in an Overview, said the training will acquint participants with work ethics, understand the constitution and Civil service rules.

He expressed optimism that the participants will have a broader perspectives on what is expected of them in their work places.