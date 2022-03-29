By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, HYPPADEC, has commenced the training of over 638 Benue youths in various skills through its Youths Transformation Programme, YTP.

Speaking at the flag off, Tuesday in Makurdi, the Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa said the programme which was being undertaken by the commission in collaboration with its technical partner, The New Approach, would help tackle the challenge of unemployment in the state.

The Managing Director explained that the programme would train both the unemployed graduates and non graduates within a duration of between three and six months and would also provide a monthly stipends of N15,000 for graduate and NN10,000 for non-graduates.

He said “the trainees will chose the skills they want to acquire. So I urge the beneficiaries to take the training seriously because whoever does not meet the set rule of having at least 80 percent attendance record will not be eligible for the monthly stipend.

“We are already negotiating with New Approach and other financial institutions that want to see how well you take this training, so that after the exercise you can also be supported with a take-off grant which will be in the form of either financial support or material support. It can be by way of loan or grant. What is important is for you to be employers of labour tomorrow.

“We are happy with Benue state because we issued 690 forms out of which 630 forms have been returned to us. Which is the highest number of response among the six states that are participating in the programme. With the show of seriousness from Benue I hope that the allocation for Benue will be increased in the future.

While commending Benue state government for its collaborative efforts and making its ecological interventions in the Commission, Alhaji Yelwa announced the launching and distribution of life jackets to the riverine communities of the state including Buruku LGA which got 293, Guma 293, Agatu 220, Makurdi 146, Katsina-Ala 117, Kwande 103 and Gwer West 73.

He also listed some of interventions of the commission to state which includes the provision of hand pump boreholes, schools and motorcycles for security patrols by security agencies assuring that the commission would do “everything possible to reduce the pains of all HYPPADEC communites in the country.”

The Chairman Governing Council of the Commission, Mr. Joseph Ityav said the Commission was determined to key into President Muhammadu Buhari’s youth empowerment initiatives and had “adopted the youth centric approach towards delivering on its mandate of providing succor to communities ravaged by prolonged effects of hydroelectric power production.

“The commission has embarked on many intervention programmes that have had great impact on youths of the host communities.”

Also speaking, Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijohor expressed the determination of his government to work closely with the commission to ameliorate the suffering of people of the people and improve their livelihood.

He said: “From their track record they have shown that they are a very serious organisation. We have seen their ecological interventions, issuance of scholarships and so on, so we are excited about what they are doing and we will like to have more intervention in the area of ecological challenge

The State Coordinator of the Commission, Mrs. Magdalene Jam-Ayu said the flag off of the programme targeted at improving the lives of the youth who come from communities badly affected by Hydroelectric power activities and ecological menace marked an important milestone in the history of the Commission.

She pledged that the commission “will continue to ensure that vocational/technical, domestic and agricultural enterprise is the focus of our training programmes for the Benue youths. So I urge you to take advantage of the empowerment programme offered you to become self-reliant and employers of labor rather than job seekers.”