By Ikechukwu Odu

A former ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at Akpa-Edem, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Chibueze Omeje, was allegedly shot dead by a hunter while working on his farm in Edem, Saturday.

Vanguard gathered that the hunter, identified as Monday Oriewu, after shooting the APC chairman abandoned his corpse on the farm and took to his heels.

Some residents from the community who pleaded for anonymity said that the villagers almost concluded that the heinous act was done by suspected herdsmen until some elders went spiritual and discovered that Oriewu, was behind the act.

It was further gathered that the elders mobilized some members of the community who ransacked the hunter’s home and discovered the gun he used for the operation.

Vanguard also learnt that the suspect confessed to the crime, though, he alleged that he mistook the deceased for an animal.

Confirming this incident, the spokesperson of Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said the incident was a case of murder which is already under investigation by the police command.

“It’s a case of murder. The suspect, Monday Oriewu (m) of Obeke-Akpa Edem in Nsukka LGA and alleged hunter, on 12/03/2022 at about 0700hrs, reported himself to the Police and was arrested, after he claimed to have shot and killed one Omeje Chibueze of Owa-Akpa Edem of the same LGA, whom he mistook for an animal when he went hunting in the early morning hours of the same date. Meanwhile, a conclusive investigation has been launched into the case at the State CID Enugu.”

