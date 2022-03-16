By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Hundreds of people, including two former transition committee chairmen of Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the State to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Among the defected people are Hon. Rims Nimchak and Hon. Nanzing Saure, alongside their supporters at a mega rally at Mabudi, Langtang South tagged; the Great Movement.

PDP stalwarts from the State who were at hand to receive the defectors noted the door of the party is open and credible people who want to join the Party are welcome.

Speaking, Member representing Langtang North/Langtang South Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Beni Lar said, “PDP is a large family with a human-oriented manifesto and indeed the greatest political party in Africa. It is a party that believes in and implement democratic tenets which have given rise to the popular slogans “Power to the people”. Today marks another day to demonstrate what PDP as a great party is known for, that is openness.

“The party opens her door wide for any person who wants to return, for the over 12,000 returnees that have taken a bold step in the right direction, it is now the right time to come together and rebuild the house. With God on our side, the party will have resounding victories all over the country, especially in Plateau State come 2023.”

Receiving the people, the Southern Zone Vice Chairman of the PDP, Simon Domle who represented the State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Chris Hassan at the event said the Langtang South mega rally was a pointer that Plateau is the home of PDP and the party would have a very good outing in the 2023 elections, adding, from now on our party will be receiving decampees from the wards, local governments and at the State level because PDP on the Plateau remains a party to beat.

The former State Chairman of APC, Hon. Latep Dabang, who had recently returned to the PDP was the guest of honour and said PDP is doing very well judging from the recent outing of the party in Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency and Pankshin South State Constituency bye-elections.

Similarly, the embattled Chairman of Langtang North local government area, Ubandoma Laven in his remark said he was very excited to welcome their brothers and sisters, to their “home.”