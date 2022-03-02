Telecommunication giant, Huawei has stated that their recently released three scenario-based ICT solutions are capable of solving the various challenges faced by the Nigeria government in the production of oil and gas in the country.

Li Wei, Director of Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Business stated this on Tuesday while addressing members of the press at the occasion of the ongoing 5th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES)in Abuja,.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva, in his speech on the first day of the event noted that in adopting global future fuels, energy-poverty and climate change nexus have to be addressed simultaneously and must be geared toward clean and sustainable sources.

“For countries such as Nigeria that is rich in natural resources, but still energy poor, the transition must not come at the expense of affordable and reliable energy for people, cities, and industry.

“On the contrary, it must be inclusive, equitable, and just, which means preserving the right to sustainable development and poverty eradication as enshrined in global treaties such as the Paris accord.

“It is evident that what makes the most sense from the point of view of balancing energy security with environmental sustainability is the use of gas as a transition fuel,” the minister said.

He said Natural gas ticked all the boxes as the vehicle to help government achieve the aspiration.

Li, while lamenting that many countries are still battling to recover from the historic slump caused by the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, however noted that digital transformation has become the consensus in the industry because of the fact that the trend of carbon neutrality will trigger structural reforms and promote transformation in the oil and gas industry.

He said that facing various challenges, oil companies choose to increase oil and gas production capacity at lower costs and improve enterprise operational efficiency by leveraging technologies including cloud computing, big data, IoT, and AI, etc.

He stressed that based on Nigeria Oil & Gas industry situation and pain points, Huawei released three scenario-based ICT solutions: Digital Oilfield IoT for Upstream production: using Huawei’s leading eLTE technology to realize broadband network coverage in oilfield areas, helping operator obtain wellhead production data in real time, improving O&M efficiency and increasing single-well yield. E&P (exploration and production) storage for Upstream Exploration: The unified high-performance exploration cloud and storage platform shortens the exploration data processing time, to find out oil quicker and more precisely.

“Intelligent Pipe monitoring for midstream: Huawei-developed fiber vibration intrusion warning system uses AI to identify intrusion scenarios accurately. With high identification precision, accurate positioning, and quick response, helping to ensure pipeline safety and reduce theft and vandalism,”he said.

In addition to providing high-quality ICT solutions and services, Li stated that Huawei actively supports the Nigerian government in building a talent ecosystem. “We have signed ICT academy agreement with over 110 Universities and schools, trained more than 1,000 government civil servants and 40,000 young students in Nigeria. We hopes to build a strong talent base camp to promote Nigeria’s digital economy development,

“Huawei is ready to collaborate with all industry players to grasp historical opportunities and drive industry development through digital transformation. We are committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world,” he stated.

Speaking on Huawei’s theme for the conference which is “Drive Data to Barrel, Embrace Intelligence to Grow”, he said, “In the upstream exploration field, high-performance network and storage devices are used to shorten the E&P data processing period and accelerate oil search. In the development and production phase, IoT and AI technologies are used to monitor the production trend of oilfields in real time, improve production, and reduce costs while leveraging IoT and big data technologies to reduce the probability of theft and damage,” he concluded.