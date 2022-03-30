With Acrana (ACR) right at the beginning of its crypto journey, many are wondering whether the crypto has the potential to go all the way and reach the levels of success that Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) have enjoyed.

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) are both popular cryptocurrencies, they are polar opposites in how they both began and rose to the top of the cryptocurrency market.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Launched in August 2020, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was characterised as a ‘meme coin’ due to the crypto being named a Shiba Inu dog which is the same breed as the dog depicted in Dogecoin’s symbol, known as the original meme coin.

Dubbing itself the ‘Dogecoin killer’, the coin rose through the ranks rapidly. It became one of the most known cryptocurrencies in 2021, in part down to Tesla billionaire CEO Elon Musk tweeting about getting a Shiba Inu dog which led the coin to surge almost 300%.

Shiba rose by 111845.6% in just a year, demonstrating extraordinary growth in the altcoin summer boom of 2021.

Its all-time high of $0.00008616, set in October 2021, shocked many across the crypto space as the SHIB was barely a year old when setting its record.

Cardano (ADA)

Founded in 2015 and launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of Ethereum, Cardano is a decentralised blockchain platform that uses the proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol.

The platform takes on peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions with its native token ADA and is the largest cryptocurrency to use a proof-of-stake blockchain.

With its PoS protocols, the Cardano network uses significantly less energy than proof-of-work (PoW) chains, which both Bitcoin and Ethereum use.

Currently trading at $0.857237, ADA is up 8.1% in the past 24 hours, with its all-time high set at $3.09 in September 2021.

Cardano has consistently been one of the top-ranking cryptocurrencies since its launch in 2017. It currently ranks as the eighth biggest cryptocurrency in the world, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Cardano’s deployment of smart contracts in 2021 certainly helped its rise with 73 projects currently running on Cardano, including Flint Wallet, a virtual wallet for DeFi and NFTs, and MuesliSwap, a decentralised exchange operating on the Smart Bitcoin Cash blockchain and Cardano.

Acrana (ACR)

Aiming to remove traditional finance from the cryptocurrency market, Acrana plans to do revolutionary things in the crypto space.

Intending to create a global virtual currency backed by cryptocurrency rather than the U.S. dollar, Acrana hopes to help the global community embrace cryptocurrency as the future of finance.

Acrana staking is the platform’s approach for building value, as making your crypto available via an exchange will allow you to make a passive income with your cryptocurrency.

In its white paper, Acrana lists some of the benefits of staking as a simple way to earn income on your crypto holdings and participate in an eco-friendlier process than cryptocurrency mining.

With the launch of Acrana planned this year, interest will only grow in this project.

Keywords: Acrana, ACR, Shiba Inu, SHIB, Cardano, ADA, Cryptocurrency, Crypto

Click here for more information:

https://presale.acrana.io/

https://acrana.io/

https://t.me/ACRANAOFFICIAL