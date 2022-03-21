Gunmen

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Mrs Olumo Abolaji, was reportedly killed, yesterday, during a gun battle between hunters and her kidnappers.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Mrs Olumo Abolaji and seven others were kidnapped, Wednesday, with the kidnappers demanding N50 million ransom.

It was gathered that after much pleading, the ransom was reduced to N20 million, which was provided by a notable politician in the state for the release of the women.

A source revealed that the ransom was taken by the hunters to the kidnappers’ den, yesterday, and the the kidnappers released the three abducted women leaders.

“But on sighting the women, the hunters were said to have reportedly fired shoots at the kidnappers while the kidnappers fired back and the women leader was hit by bullets.”

The hunters were said to have scampered for safety as the remaining two women were released.

A relative of one of the victims, Mr Adekunle Oluwole, said five of the eight people in the bus escaped from the kidnappers, adding that they were taken to the hospital in the area for treatment.

Spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Kayode Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident couldn’t give details at presstime because he just returned from the rescue operation.