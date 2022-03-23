By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, on Wednesday, said the federal government would spread a total sum of N92,123,175,305.77 over a number of works to be carried out at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, over a period of twelve months.

This was as the Federal Executive Council, FEC, approved the total sum for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The virtual FEC was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Council’s approval came barely 24 hours after the inauguration of the new terminal building at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Recall that President Buhari, while inaugurating the new terminal building at the MMAI in Lagos on Tuesday, had instructed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to source funding for the second runway project for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

However, asked how government hopes to raise funding for the project, Sirika during a briefing of State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting said the administration would use same pattern it had used to raise funding for all of its other projects across sectors to achieve the new task.

