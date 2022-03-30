Gov Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, said his administration has given economic empowerment to no fewer than 22,000 residents of the state.

Abiodun noted that the Agricultural and Multipurpose Credit Agency, OSAMCA, has disbursed over N850 million to the beneficiaries across Ogun to further create employment opportunities and generate wealth for the people.

He said this while declaring open the 11th Gateway International Trade Fair with the theme: ‘Harnessing the Agricultural Value Chain for Sustainable Industrial Development’, organized by OGUNCCIMA at the M.K.O Abiola Trade Fair Complex, Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.

He said: “The Ogun State Multipurpose and Credit Agency, OSAMCA, has disbursed well over N850 million to 22, 000 beneficiaries throughout the date. This is part of our efforts to create employment opportunities and generate wealth. I want to call on our people to take advantage of this opportunity and expand their business capacity.”

The governor added that his administration has inaugurated Business Environment Council in a bid to promote and facilitate trade, declaring that the initiative has created an avenue for entrepreneurs to seamlessly float their respective businesses in Ogun

Earlier, the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, noted that the Fair has impacted positively on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, by offering market opportunities and a platform for networking among entrepreneurs.