By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One of the police operatives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Seun Oladele-Daley, a 400-level LASU student, has disclosed how her killers were arrested.

Oladele-Daley was allegedly murdered in a church in Ikoyi in December 2019 by her boyfriend and the owner of the church for money ritual.

Her death was discovered after she had been declared missing by her parents in Mowe, Ogun State.

Speaking while testifying before Justice Christiana Olokede-Obadina of an Ikire High Court, Osun State, Inspector Adesina Joseph said his team tracked the deceased’s IME’s number to Ikoyi, in Isokan Local Government Area of the state, where Prophet Philip Segun, 45, was arrested.

ALSO READ: Your loyalty is to Nigeria, not politicians, Sanusi tells civil servants

He added that her supposed 26-year-old boyfriend, Owolabi Adeeko, and his mother, Bola Adeeko, 49, were also arrested while her mobile phone was recovered from Segun.

Prosecuting counsel from the state Ministry of Justice led by acting Solicitor-General, Adekemi Bello, had told the court that the defendants on December 8, 2019, at about 9:00 pm at Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Solution Chapel Ikoyi-Ile in the Ikire judicial division unlawfully killed Favour Seun Daley-Oladele when she was hit on the head twice with a pestle in her sleep and her body parts severed.

They were arraigned on two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and murder contrary to and punishable under sections 324 and 316 (1) punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Law Cap.34 Volume 11 Laws of Osun State, 2002.

Vanguard News Nigeria