By Chris Onuoha

With a touch of excellence and exquisite interiors, the former Victoria Crown plaza, located in the heart of the business district of Victoria Island, Lagos, now becomes Swiss International Victoria Crown, says the management. And with a visible facelift to complement a Swiss International brand standard, the hospitality outfit has repositioned to bring needed changes into business and leisure services that its teeming clientele yearn for. These, among other observations come as a revelation from a facility tour and unveiling of the new outfit to the media.

Speaking with the new brand’s Chairman, Emeka ofor, he revealed that the facility which resumed operation three month ago has rebranded for efficient service delivery. According to him, the whole idea of upscaling to Swiss International brand is to provide better service, attracts more clients, and increase their loyalty card and expertise, adding that after operating for 17 years under the former brand, there comes a need to bring freshness to the way the hotel formerly operated, “that is why we decided to bring in the Swiss International, a signature brand that suit the kind of niche we want to get for ourselves. And being a part of the international hospitality community in terms of delivery, support and marketing, the brand stands out,” remarked Ofor.

He disclosed that the entire facility from the structure to the interior has been upgraded to international standard. “We have improved and upped our games. Our facility is a luxury/business quiet hotel that caters for the top clients and visitors within the Island. With the stylish atmosphere and discrete attention to detail, the environment at Swiss international will make you forget the bustle of Lagos city.

Continuing, he said; “All the rooms and suites; Deluxe rooms, Deluxe twin rooms, Swiss Select rooms, Executive Suites and Presidential Suites are elegantly furnished and equipped with modern amenities for your ultimate comfort, while fitted with free uninterrupted high speed internet, Netflix with over 80 channels and good food by an internationally rated Chef and of course, value for money. Our size of rooms is unique and there’s been a steady increase in the number of clientele as a result of our rebranding.

“Our conferencing facility has also improved; renovated and redesigned to accommodate about 400 people for dinner setting and for long period meetings. The exterior has an exquisite bar and pool side that matches corporate taste. We operate a Swiss Sunday Brunch as one of our side attractions, created for families within the Island.

“For relaxation, we have Swiss Darling lounge for corporate clients and Swiss Select lounge for individuals. We also encourage our clients to register online for the Swiss Select loyalty programmes. On Fridays, we feature a one man band on the pool side, and also ‘Happy Hour’ groove when our drinks are sold at 35 percent off the normal price including Karaoke on Saturdays.

“At Swiss International Victoria Crown, our services are affordable. For the kind of clients we target, we remain the cheapest so far in our class. A lot of people who have visited our facility know that we are giving more for less. This is also why we started the ‘meet and greet’ event to let people know that we have resumed business as usual,” he added.

Talking about changes and impact the new brand will have on the hotel, Ofor affirms that the Swiss International, well known for its signature brand elicits quality services globally. “The brand recommended an overhaul of our interiors. They provided the technical advice for us to improve and bring it up to a modern standard. They are also supporting human capital development through weekly training of management and staff provided through the Swiss operational portal,” he said.

In addition, he said, “Once a client is able to secure payment for the hotel services, then, luxury and quality services is rest assured,” adding that the coming of the Swiss International brand has actually broadened the hotel‘s clientele base.”

“Feedbacks from clients show that those who stayed in our sister brands at Port Harcourt and other places confirm our standard and would want to maintain it all along,” quipped the chairman.

Security, according to him is well assured because the location speaks for itself. “We are surrounded by financial institutions with their headquarters around and that alone accounts for the measure of security within this space. For us in Swiss International Victoria Crown, we would be glad to inform clients that luxury is unstoppable at Swiss International Victoria Crown,” concludes Ofor.