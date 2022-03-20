By Dapo Akinrefon

Strong indications emerged that Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, may not return to Nigeria any time soon for security reasons, Sunday Vanguard has learned.

A source, who was privy to Igboho’s release, said the Yoruba activist feels safe in Cotonou, Benin Republic than in Nigeria.

The source further stated despite his release from detention for medical treatment, the activist is suspicious of the Nigerian government.

The source said Igboho has commenced treatment, adding that his wife is currently with him in Cotonou.

He said: “Igboho is fine, he is doing well and relaxing.

“When he was in detention, he was receiving medical treatment. He was being attended to but now he has to do a comprehensive medical check-up to ensure he is fine.

You know you can’t compare life in prison and life outside prison.”

When asked if his Igboho’s wife has joined her husband in Cotonou, the source said: “The wife was with him when he was released, she is with him in Cotonou.”

On whether there is optimism for Igboho to leave the Benin Republic soon, the source said: “This is a political case, Igboho is a political prisoner and you know we are fighting the Nigerian government but the Beninese Government is just been diplomatic about the whole thing.

But I can tell you that Igboho is not coming back to Nigeria any time soon for security reasons. Igboho is very safe in Cotonou, where he is than in any place in the world. He is not coming to Nigeria any time soon.”

The activist was released to a leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/Deputy leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, the Republic of Benin on his way to Germany.

He had fled Nigeria after a bloody raid on his Soka residence in Ibadan, Oyo State by the Department of State Service, DSS, which accused him of stockpiling arms.

The following Thursday, July 21, he was arraigned before the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou which adjourned the case till the following Monday when it further adjourned indefinitely on the grounds that it was investigating the case against the activist. The court ordered that he should be remanded in a facility in the country pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria