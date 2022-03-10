Throughout the pandemic, one element of life became essential: companionship. Family and friends found themselves separated by lockdowns and restrictions as the comfort of having company started to slip from our collective memory.

During this time, people reached out to the greatest companion humankind has ever known: dogs. According to the ASPCA, more than twenty-three million American households adopted a dog during the pandemic. President Biden was even one of them. It was during this time that dog apparel company Sassy Woof saw record-breaking growth and thrived despite the setbacks that the pandemic created.

Founded by Christine Chang from her home in 2018, Sassy Woof which started as a hobby has achieved exponential growth and global exposure. Sassy Woof’s success is even more impressive when you consider what they achieved in 2020, a year that will go down as one of the most difficult for businesses since 2008.

By appealing to the growing number of new dog owners, Sassy Woof navigated a new retail landscape where shoppers flocked online and broadened their horizons by discovering new retailers. Sassy Woof’s carefully curated New Pup Box became the perfect purchase for the consumer who had just brought home a loyal dog to support them during the pandemic.

The brand’s online popularity also increased its notable growth throughout 2020, as Instagram influencers shared endless snaps of their equally influential pups in Sassy Woof apparel.

Social media has been an invaluable resource for the brand, with an extensive background in the field of social media and marketing founder Christine Chang has been able to build a robust online presence for Sassy Woof. Christine’s two loveable dogs, Maya and Winston, model the range of dog apparel that offers everything from fruit-patterned harnesses to colorful hoodies on their Instagram pages.

Christine Chang created Sassy Woof after she identified a serious lack of fun and affordable styles within the dog harness market and beyond. Today, Sassy Woof is sold at over six hundred boutiques worldwide and is available in PetSmart’s across the USA and Canada.

When the global pandemic struck in 2020, countless businesses worried that they would not reach the end of the year and were braced for disaster. Some companies, however, discovered that no matter the hardship, they had created a bulletproof brand that would always be in demand.