How Kenyans in diaspora can invest in real estate back home

By George Williams

Investing in real estate is both rewarding and safe and the benefits are wide and exciting. Those who have made an investment in real estate can attest to this because they have built wealth and have maximized income.

Real estate is a wide market and those who invest in carefully selected real estate assets enjoy tax discounts, returns and good cash flows. But is it always the case? While some enjoy this benefits Kenyans living in diaspora have numerous challenges when it comes to investing in real estate.

Kenyans living abroad regularly send money back home, this is commonly known as diaspora remittances.They channel the money to pay fees, hospital bill, and upkeep for relatives and investments.

When it comes to investments, these huge population experiences numerous challenges that has made some shy away from channelling it to tangible investments.

What are these challenges?

Some of the challenges that Kenyans living abroad encounter when making investment decisions especially in real estate include;

Challenges in identifying the right property

Investing in the right property is key factor to grow your wealth in real estate. It encompasses various factors such as identifying growth areas, seeing into the future, knowing what tenants want, getting information on zoning issues, condition of the property, amenities in the property among others.

For a Kenyan living abroad, this a challenge that forces them to rely on friends, relatives and associates back home to make the right investment decision

Validating the ownership of the property

Every investor needs to verify ownership of a property before investing. The common document used to verify ownership is a title deed. Considering that most land registry records in Kenya are manual. It poses a challenge to Kenyans living abroad when they want to verify land ownership.

This is also another factor that leads to them having to rely on Kenyans living locally when they wish to make a real estate investment decision.

Negotiating for good prices

When investing in real estate, negotiating for good prices is inevitable. Even the seller expects you to negotiate and they usually have a provision for that. Some investors go a step further to do a valuation of the property to get an estimate value of the property they would wish to invest in to avoid overspending.

Negotiating for good real estate prices can be another challenge you can experience when someone is living abroad.

Getting affordable and prime plots in Kenya with title deeds can be a real hustle especially for Kenyans in diaspora looking for real estate properties.

Lack of enough information because of changing real estate market dynamics

Real estate dynamics keep changing because of demand, supply and new trends that come into the market. Not having sufficient information can be a real challenge when one wishes to invest in real estate.

Lack of trusted real estate companies

It is no secret that a number of Kenyans living abroad have been victims of fraud and con from relatives who diverted money meant for their investments to investing with companies that went under. Some have also been victims of some unscrupulous land sellers who do not deliver title deeds.

However, despite all these challenges, there is an easy and straight forward method of how Kenyans in diaspora can invest in real estate back home.

As a Kenyan living abroad desiring to invest back home you will experience the fulfilment of owning a place to call home and an investment to generate income.

How Kenyans in diaspora can invest in real estate back home

Determine your investment goal

The first and most important step towards investing, is having a goal in mind. This means asking yourself questions such as;

Am a looking for a residential or commercial property – A residential property is a one you use for building a domestic home for you or family. Commercial property is the one you can use for business related construction such as shops, offices, etc. Is this short term investment or long term? Do I need a vacant land or developed land?

When you have very clear investment goals, you are well set for the next step.

Identify a good location

A good location is a valuable factor in real estate investment both now and in future. When settling on a location check the potential for growth, accessibility, available amenities, developments around etc.

As a Kenyan living abroad, it is impossible for you to travel and make comparisons. This is where you need to make use of google maps. Further, you can find a neutral and trusted person to scout the best place for you.

This is where a good real estate company comes in. You can compare various companies to settle on the best.

Username Investment limited has a record of offering strategic and value added properties in various locations in Kenya. This makes it is easier for all Kenyans to find the right investment opportunities.

Engage licensed real estate professionals

Every sector has its own professionals and real estate is no exemption. When making your real estate investment, engage a professional real estate expert at every step. This includes;

Lawyer – a lawyer helps in drafting agreements, cross checking details and ensuring your details are protected. A lawyer will also oversee signing of all your documents to buy land. Valuer – a real estate valuer helps you estimate the market value of your land or building to ensure you get maximum profits Surveyor – they help you confirm the exact location of the property and boundaries

Using the help of a registered professional will give you an upper hand in avoiding challenges related to investing especially when living abroad.

Do not settle on a deal if you are not fully convinced

As you analyse various investment products presented to you, you may experience some worry especially because you are living abroad.

The concerns and questions are genuine and some of them include; Is this the right property? How will I get the perfect location? Am buying from the right person? Is this property genuine?

When these questions come up get in touch with the expert and get answers. If you need a virtual tour or a video of the property go ahead and ask.

This will ensure that you do not leave any questions unanswered as a diaspora land buyer

In conclusion, to avoid complications when investing, ask as many questions as possible for any land for sale for Kenyans in diaspora and do not overlook any detail in the process on investing in real estate.

George Williams; write from Narobi, Kenya